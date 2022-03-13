Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 137.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 0.5% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 267,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after buying an additional 12,814 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 29,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 19,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $94.66 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.19 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.53.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

