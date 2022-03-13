Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Group LLC

Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 58,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,086. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.36. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $134.77 and a 1 year high of $157.15.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

