Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 7.5% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $50,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Dentgroup LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,378,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 219.1% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $141.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.55 and its 200 day moving average is $143.08. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.70 and a 1 year high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

