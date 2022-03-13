Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRNS. TheStreet cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

VRNS stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 1.27. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $73.46.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.95 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 29.95%. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

