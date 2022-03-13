VeChain (VET) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $175.66 Million

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0460 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VeChain has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. VeChain has a total market cap of $2.96 billion and approximately $175.66 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000087 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00012785 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About VeChain

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

