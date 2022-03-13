Vega Protocol Price Reaches $4.79 (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Vega Protocol has a market cap of $62.52 million and approximately $473,987.00 worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vega Protocol has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. One Vega Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.79 or 0.00012689 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00033590 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00105352 BTC.

Vega Protocol Profile

Vega Protocol is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 13,044,058 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

