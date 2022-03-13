Veil 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $164.00 (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last week, Veil has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Veil has a market capitalization of $781,089.43 and $164.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,847.06 or 1.00035599 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00069384 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.72 or 0.00247722 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00011861 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00134286 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.95 or 0.00261544 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004448 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001385 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00034675 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

