Venus Hits 1-Day Volume of $10.31 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. During the last week, Venus has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.41 or 0.00021829 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a market cap of $102.40 million and $10.31 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,532.56 or 0.99976443 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00069561 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002030 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00016061 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.21 or 0.00267787 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

