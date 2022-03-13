Verge (XVG) Price Reaches $0.0091 on Exchanges

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. In the last seven days, Verge has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $149.35 million and $10.52 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.68 or 0.00267717 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00015039 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001339 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000464 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,500,048,788 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

