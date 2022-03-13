VeriCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $55.00 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 13th. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $403,595.36 and approximately $55.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,703.22 or 0.99938319 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00069225 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00021825 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001983 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00015849 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,738,402 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

