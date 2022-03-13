Verso Trading Down 1.7% Over Last Week (VSO)

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. In the last seven days, Verso has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Verso coin can currently be purchased for $0.0359 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. Verso has a total market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $68,833.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00046062 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.94 or 0.06594322 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,850.37 or 1.00233858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00041708 BTC.

About Verso

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

