Verso (VSO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $63,125.00

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. During the last seven days, Verso has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Verso coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verso has a total market capitalization of $2.79 million and $63,125.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verso alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00045359 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,524.98 or 0.06622206 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,078.16 or 0.99866703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00041142 BTC.

Verso Coin Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verso and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.