Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 90,100 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the February 13th total of 146,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of Versus Systems stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. Versus Systems has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 million and a PE ratio of -1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91.

Get Versus Systems alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Versus Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Versus Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Versus Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Versus Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Versus Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Versus Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Versus Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Versus Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Versus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.