Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $256.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $736,206.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total transaction of $1,208,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,964. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,967 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $588,506,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 31,203 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $236.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.09 and its 200 day moving average is $207.40. The stock has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $254.93.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.