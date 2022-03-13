Vesper Price Reaches $1.80 on Exchanges (VSP)

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last seven days, Vesper has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. Vesper has a total market capitalization of $15.55 million and approximately $99,690.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vesper coin can currently be bought for about $1.80 or 0.00004627 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00045801 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,568.68 or 0.06590694 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,895.80 or 0.99798548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00041759 BTC.

About Vesper

Vesper was first traded on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,625,693 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Vesper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vesper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

