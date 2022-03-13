VestChain (VEST) One Day Volume Tops $9.00

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 13th. One VestChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VestChain has a total market cap of $4.47 million and $9.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VestChain has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VestChain Coin Profile

VestChain (CRYPTO:VEST) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2018. VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 coins. The Reddit community for VestChain is https://reddit.com/r/vestchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VestChain is vestchain.io . VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VestChain is a decentralized project that created their own blockchain to improve the transaction speed and decrease the cost of the transactions. Also, through VestChain blockchain developers, traders, investors can launch their ideas/projects onto the market. The project is similar to Ethereum but increased the number of transactions per second to 15 thousand and reduced the cost of each transaction. “

VestChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VestChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VestChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

