Viacoin Price Tops $0.0741 on Top Exchanges (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0741 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a total market cap of $1.72 million and $2,389.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Viacoin has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.63 or 0.00270932 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014976 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001310 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000462 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001666 BTC.

About Viacoin

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

