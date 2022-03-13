VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 9.02% of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.38. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $34.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.096 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

