VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Down 40.2% in February

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the February 13th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 84,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 763.5% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 28,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CSB opened at $58.29 on Friday. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $55.44 and a 52 week high of $66.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%.

