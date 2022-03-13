VIDT Datalink Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $18.22 million and $9.51 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000968 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

