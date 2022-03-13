VIG (VIG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.00

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. During the last seven days, VIG has traded 47.2% higher against the dollar. One VIG coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIG has a market capitalization of $746,325.07 and $11.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000173 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000627 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 890,738,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

