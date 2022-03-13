Virtue Poker (VPP) Market Cap Hits $3.34 Million

Virtue Poker (CURRENCY:VPP) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 13th. Virtue Poker has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and $15,293.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Virtue Poker has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One Virtue Poker coin can currently be bought for $0.0312 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00045993 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.89 or 0.06647930 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,978.83 or 1.00208543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00041607 BTC.

About Virtue Poker

Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,988,748 coins. The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here

