Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,077 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Visa by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after buying an additional 5,881,421 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,603,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751,620 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,721,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,719,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562,125 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,165,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,963 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,198,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,203 shares of company stock worth $5,832,225 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on V shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.71. 5,431,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,997,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.40. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $376.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.