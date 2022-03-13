Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,353 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Vista Outdoor worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,731,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.6% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 564,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,762,000 after purchasing an additional 248,441 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 3.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 560,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,959,000 after acquiring an additional 21,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 97.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 272,068 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 29.3% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 293,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 66,553 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.56.

Shares of VSTO opened at $35.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.64. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $52.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.16.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $794.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $111,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

