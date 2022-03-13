Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 105,729 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,729 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 8.6% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 2.74% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $52,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AVUS traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.71. The stock had a trading volume of 124,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,842. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.65 and a 1-year high of $81.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.09.

