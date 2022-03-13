Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 74,278 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 126.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,278 shares during the period. Snowflake makes up about 7.4% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $45,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Snowflake by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $17.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,842,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,171,371. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $271.58 and its 200 day moving average is $314.42. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.93 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The stock has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.13 and a beta of 1.71.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $240,891,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $344,130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,716,021 shares of company stock valued at $590,548,501. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNOW. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $435.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $400.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.63.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

