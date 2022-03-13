Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 8,808 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABNB traded down $6.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,573,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,657,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.67. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.71 and a 52 week high of $215.49. The company has a market capitalization of $93.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.97 and a beta of -0.38.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($10.88) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.60.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $988,538.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total transaction of $677,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 379,383 shares of company stock valued at $62,303,976. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

