Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 441,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,416 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.59% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $26,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of DFAS traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $54.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,600. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.45 and a fifty-two week high of $64.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.55.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.