Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Holdings in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,125,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872,000 shares during the quarter. RLX Technology makes up 2.0% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of RLX Technology worth $12,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in RLX Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,736,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,744,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,475 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 444,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 217,806 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 264,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 106,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 75,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.49. 91,147,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,955,674. RLX Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

