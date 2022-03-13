Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Has $29.51 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,848 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for 4.8% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 2.41% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $29,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3,767.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000.

NYSEARCA AVDE traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $56.91. The company had a trading volume of 168,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,968. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.35 and its 200-day moving average is $62.95. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $65.80.

