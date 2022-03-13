Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Has $33.10 Million Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,331 shares during the quarter. DoorDash comprises about 5.4% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.06% of DoorDash worth $33,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DASH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607,379 shares during the period. VK Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter valued at $423,300,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 42.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,379,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,829 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 24.9% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 11.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DASH traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,621,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,158,961. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.32 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of -62.57 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.99.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.67) EPS. Equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total transaction of $750,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total value of $12,344,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 493,474 shares of company stock valued at $60,683,491. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KGI Securities upgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.11.

DoorDash Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.