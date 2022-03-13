Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Has $8.27 Million Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,754 shares during the period. Roblox comprises 1.4% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $8,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.79.

NYSE:RBLX traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.24. The stock had a trading volume of 15,212,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,530,785. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion and a PE ratio of -36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $39.20 and a 12 month high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. The company had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. Equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 16,667 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.89, for a total transaction of $1,631,532.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total transaction of $2,689,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,769 shares of company stock worth $17,163,151 in the last 90 days.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

