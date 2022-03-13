Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Has $9.40 Million Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Dynatrace accounts for 1.5% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dynatrace worth $9,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Dynatrace by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 24,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $1,660,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 5.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 599,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,566,000 after purchasing an additional 29,917 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $26,050.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,500 shares of company stock worth $350,700 and have sold 9,131 shares worth $397,957. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

DT traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,246,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 147.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.54. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $80.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.22.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

