Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 416.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total value of $6,529,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,126 shares of company stock worth $16,489,970. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $5.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $546.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,343. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.56 and a fifty-two week high of $598.96. The firm has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of -115.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $520.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $511.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.34.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

