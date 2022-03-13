Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the quarter. Procore Technologies accounts for about 1.0% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Procore Technologies worth $6,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 95.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,309,000 after buying an additional 500,144 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 99.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 902,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,648,000 after buying an additional 449,958 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth $36,657,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth $14,905,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 38.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,792,000 after buying an additional 124,400 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $41,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $85,256.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,325 shares of company stock valued at $5,580,987 over the last three months.

Several research firms have recently commented on PCOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

PCOR stock traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.25. 1,360,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,901. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $52.06 and a one year high of $108.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.67.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a negative return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.21 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

