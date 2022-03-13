VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings. VistaGen Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,465.94% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of VTGN stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.19. 955,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,033. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.06. VistaGen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD), PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD), and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

