Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $1,119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. apricus wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,159,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $746,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 33,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 12,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VST opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Vistra has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $23.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.39%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

