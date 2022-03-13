Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 124,900 shares, a decline of 45.4% from the February 13th total of 228,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 202,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIVE. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Viveve Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viveve Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Viveve Medical by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13,977 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Viveve Medical by 234.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 24,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Viveve Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIVE stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. Viveve Medical has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 7.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viveve Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Viveve Medical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence.

