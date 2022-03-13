Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 747,700 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the February 13th total of 484,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vivos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,900,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 554.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 305,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 258,445 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $636,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $743,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in Vivos Therapeutics by 73.6% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 329,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 139,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VVOS opened at $2.91 on Friday. Vivos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $10.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.30. The company has a market cap of $66.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of -0.22.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

