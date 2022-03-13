VNT Chain (VNT) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded up 20.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One VNT Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar. VNT Chain has a total market capitalization of $633,161.34 and approximately $286,748.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

VNT Chain Coin Profile

VNT Chain (VNT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en . The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

