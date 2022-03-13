Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Short Interest Down 37.5% in February

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the February 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VDMCY opened at $10.20 on Friday. Vodacom Group has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $10.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.17.

About Vodacom Group (Get Rating)

Vodacom Group Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of communications products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate, South Africa, and International. The Corporate segment comprises the holding companies of the group which do not relate to specific operating segments.

