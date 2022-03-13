VouchForMe Price Hits $0.0012 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. VouchForMe has a total market cap of $300,364.83 and approximately $759.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VouchForMe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VouchForMe has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00033412 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00105583 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

