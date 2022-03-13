Voyager Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $8.52 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last week, Voyager Token has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Voyager Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.66 or 0.00004258 BTC on major exchanges. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $462.79 million and $8.52 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003607 BTC.

About Voyager Token

Voyager Token (VGX) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 coins. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

