Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) by 1,401.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,120,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,313,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 10.35% of Waitr worth $10,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WTRH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waitr by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after buying an additional 1,199,936 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Waitr by 170.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 54,059 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Waitr in the second quarter valued at about $451,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Waitr by 23.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 22,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waitr during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 22.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WTRH opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.74 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of -1.39.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Waitr had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.91%.

Waitr Holdings, Inc engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

