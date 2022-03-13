Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) will report $1.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.28. Walker & Dunlop reported earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will report full-year earnings of $10.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.13 to $10.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $11.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Walker & Dunlop.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $407.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.00 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at $2,111,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WD traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.53. 119,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,309. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.66. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $95.01 and a 12 month high of $156.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 160.37, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

