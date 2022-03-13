Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,325 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 64.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 31.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $17,881,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.57, for a total value of $61,351,766.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,352,790 shares of company stock worth $606,961,530. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

NYSE WMT opened at $142.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $129.90 and a one year high of $152.57. The company has a market cap of $394.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.34.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.08%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

