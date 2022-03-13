Warp Finance (WARP) Price Tops $133.56

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 13th. Warp Finance has a market cap of $624,270.56 and $26,798.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $133.56 or 0.00352845 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded down 16.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00010336 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00008107 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002399 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.