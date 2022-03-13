Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,972 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,999 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Washington Federal by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,818,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,390,000 after acquiring an additional 135,889 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Washington Federal by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,120,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,440,000 after acquiring an additional 162,416 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Washington Federal by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,614,000 after acquiring an additional 439,663 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 467,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,868,000 after purchasing an additional 79,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,971,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $630,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $571,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WAFD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.55. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.95 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 29.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Washington Federal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products, and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

