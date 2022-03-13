Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 57,903 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.22% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of NYSE WRE opened at $24.45 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 357.89%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

