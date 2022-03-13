Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Short Interest Update

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Weichai Power stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. Weichai Power has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $23.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Weichai Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Weichai Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weichai Power Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of diesel engines. It operates through the following business segments: Diesel Engines; Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components; Other Components; Import & Export Services; and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution.

