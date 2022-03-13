Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Short Interest Update

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Weichai Power stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. Weichai Power has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $23.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Weichai Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Weichai Power Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of diesel engines. It operates through the following business segments: Diesel Engines; Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components; Other Components; Import & Export Services; and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution.

